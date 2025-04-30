Dangerous driver could have maimed or killed at illegal car meet, police warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have released video footage of the “reckless and dangerous” driving carried out by a 23-year-old man at an illegal car meet which risked “maiming or killing” the crowds watching.

Toby Clarkson, of London Road in Mickleham, Surrey, has been sentenced at Southampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, using a car on a road in such a condition it was likely to cause danger, and four counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said Clarkson was caught on CCTV driving his white BMW dangerously at a car meet in Southampton on September 21, 2024.

The spokesman said: “The meet began that night at Winchester Park and Ride, before moving on to Southampton, Eastleigh, Chandler’s Ford, Fareham and finally gathering at Southsea seafront shortly after midnight.

“Several hours of CCTV, dash-cam and social media footage was viewed by our investigation team, including a shocking video showing Clarkson drifting around a roundabout on Harbour Parade, Southampton, in between crowds of people who could have been seriously injured or killed.

“Those attending this event blocked the roads and at one point even delayed an ambulance on a blue light run, as well as many innocent motorists who were just trying to get past safely.”

Superintendent Mark Lewis, head of the force’s roads policing unit, said: “This type of behaviour is astonishing. There were crowds of people mere metres away from Clarkson’s car and one slip of the steering wheel could have put dozens in hospital.

“To risk maiming or killing people for the sake of something so immature, the driver should be embarrassed and ashamed of his actions.

“Footage obtained by officers shows how his incredibly selfish actions blocked the roads for countless motorists, including an ambulance on a blue light run, potentially putting further lives at risk.

“We absolutely will not tolerate these groups of anti-social and dangerous drivers making our roads unsafe and causing misery for local residents.

“This case should act as a warning that just because you drive home in your car from one of these meets, it doesn’t mean you have gotten away with it.”

Clarkson was banned from driving for three years and his car was confiscated by the leasing company it belonged to.

He was also sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, 180 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to attend a 26-day probation programme for car crime.

He was also told to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.