Names of victims of Isle of Wight helicopter crash confirmed by police

The third victim of a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight has been named as 54-year-old Simon Hewitt.

Horse-riding instructor Justyna Czoska, 52, and partner Wojciech Kowalkowski, 49, from Bloxham, Oxfordshire, also died when the Robinson R44 II helicopter came down in a field near to the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning during a flying lesson.

The fourth person in the helicopter, a man aged in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital in Southampton where he remains in a stable condition, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Ms Czoska’s daughters and family said in a statement released through the force: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our mum, she was beautiful, funny, talkative, optimistic and kind – always wanting to make those around her happy.

“She was our best friend, we miss the sound of her voice, we will miss her forever. The memories with her will last a lifetime.”

Mr Kowalkowski’s family said he was “the father of two loving children and will be deeply missed”.

Ms Czoska’s daughter said: “He always made me happy and always made my mum happy and always made what was a family. He helped and was a heart-filled person.”

The partner and family of Mr Hewitt, from Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, said: “Simon was the most wonderful, intelligent, kind man and father. He brought so much joy and light into our lives. We are absolutely broken.”

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: “We are continuing to work alongside the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and the coroner to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Activity at the crash site is expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday August 27.”

A fundraising page has been set up for Ms Czoska and Mr Kowalkowski, by Jacob Butler, the partner of daughter Julia.

Appealing for help in paying repatriation costs to return the pair to their native country of Poland so they can be buried there with their families, Mr Butler wrote on the GoFundMe page: “On August 25th, my partner’s beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“This sudden and devastating event has left all us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss.

“We are now trying to bring them both back to Poland so they can be laid to rest with their families, in the place they called home.

“The cost of repatriation, funeral arrangements and travel is more than we can manage alone, and we are asking for support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts.”

Daughter Julia Buzar posted on Facebook: “I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone. I never thought I’d be writing something like this.

“Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with there families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek.”

Turpins Lodge Riding School in Hook Norton, where Ms Czoska worked as a horse-riding instructor, posted on Facebook a tribute to her describing her as “our lovely Justyna”.

The post says: “Justyna’s lessons were always filled with smiles, fun and happiness!

“Tragically Justyna & her partner were involved in a fatal helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight yesterday.

“Our thoughts go out to Justyna’s daughters, family and friends at this awful time.

“Justyna was a wonderful coach, horse woman and lovely lady.”

A spokesperson for Adventure 001, which owns the helicopter, said: “At this very sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those involved in a crash yesterday morning on the Isle of Wight.

“Two passengers have tragically lost their lives on board the helicopter, and we hope for the best recovery possible for the third passenger being treated at University Hospital Southampton.

“Tragically also lost on board was our devoted pilot, Captain Simon Hewitt, who was not only an immensely respected member of our team, but also a truly wonderful family man, a much-loved friend and a highly regarded colleague. Simon will be truly missed.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their quick response as well as our team on the ground and members of the public who were able to offer their assistance.

“Our heartfelt condolences remain with everyone affected by this tragedy and we continue to co-operate with the ongoing AAIB investigation.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones expressed her condolences to the families and thanked the emergency services for their “swift and dedicated response”.

She said: “This is a devastating incident that has deeply shocked the local community. The families affected are being supported during this incredibly difficult time.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.