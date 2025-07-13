Southend Airport plane crash live: Huge fireball seen as aircraft crashes moments after takeoff
The small plane crashed after take-off from Southend Airport at around 4pm
A small plane has crashed after take-off at Southend Airport, sending a fireball into the sky.
Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are responding to the incident at the airport this afternoon.
The passenger plane is reportedly a Beech B200 that was leaving the airport for Lelystad in the Netherlands.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.
"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."
Labour MP for Southend West, David Burton-Sampson, has responded to the incident. Writing on X, he said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”
Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, posted on X: “My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”
London Southend Airport is located around 36 miles from the centre of London. EasyJet is among the airlines to use the airport, running 122 flights per week across 20 routes.
What we know about the passenger plane crash at Southend airport
A small plane headed for Lelystad in the Netherlands crashed this afternoon at Southend Airport in Essex.
The crash caused a fireball explosion according to Sky news.
Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are responding to the incident at the airport this afternoon.
Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4pm.
The passenger plane is reportedly a Beech B200 which is about 12 metres.
As a precaution due to their proximity to the incident, police are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.
Emergency services rush to Southend airport after small passenger plane crash
Emergency services are on the scene after a small passenger plane crashed just after taking off from Southend Airport for the Netherlands.
MP aware of the Southend crash
MP for Southend West has said he is aware of the crash and has urged people to stay away and let emergency services do their job.
“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” he added in a post on X.
Essex police at Southend airport in Essex after plane crash
Essex Police said in a statement: “We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport.
“We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.
“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.
“As a precaution due to their proximity to the incident, we are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.Updates will be issued as soon as is possible.”
