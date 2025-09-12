Water company bans US billionaire’s new lake being filled during hosepipe ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A water firm has banned tanker companies from delivering its water to an American billionaire’s lake during the drought season nearby.

Despite a local domestic hosepipe ban in place in Hampshire, water from there was legally transported to fill the lake at Stephen Schwarzman’s property in neighbouring Wiltshire.

Local residents have spotted and filmed multiple water tankers filling up from standpipes in Hampshire, where a drought order is in place, the BBC reported.

Those tankers were then taken to Conholt Park, a 2,500-acre estate owned by Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of asset management company Blackstone.

open image in gallery Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of Blackstone, s thought to have a net worth of more than £30bn ( Getty )

Mr Schwarzman, who is thought to have a net worth of more than £30bn, is one of the world’s richest men and a financial backer of US president Donald Trump.

He has been renovating the 17th-century shooting estate, worth approximately £80m, ever since he bought it in 2022. This extensive project includes the redevelopment and construction of a new lake.

The exact amount of water which has been taken is unclear because multiple users have access to the standpipes, but Southern Water noted there was a “significant” spike within the last week. But a spokesperson for Mr Schwarzman estimated this equates to “approximately 8 to 9 per cent of all of the water transported to the estate in recent weeks”.

The operation was legally able to bypass drought restrictions in Hampshire under licence, because the construction work is not domestic and therefore not accountable to a hosepipe ban.

However, Southern Water said it took immediate action to investigate and banned tankers from using water from these standpipes.

Managing director for water Tim McMahon added: “I’m appalled by this use of water, as I’m sure many of our Hampshire customers will be.”

open image in gallery Southern Water imposed a temporary use ban on its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in July ( Alamy/PA )

The water firm wants to reassure its over 2 million customers that it is having “robust conversations” with companies using this water, and is conducting a “thorough review” into how they can “tighten up any legal loopholes” so this “cannot happen again”.

Blackstone told The Independent that any suggestion the owners violated local water regulations would be “false and misleading”, and said Southern Water representatives had confirmed the tankers were operating entirely within the law.

A spokesperson added: “The new owners of Conholt Park are committed to the restoration and preservation of a landmark estate of national heritage importance. Every aspect of the project is advancing with the highest regard to local laws and planning regulations. This applies to the lake and sophisticated rainwater collection system that aggregates runoff from the main house, outbuildings, and nearby paved areas.

“For the majority of the construction period, until approximately the last three weeks, water purchased and transported to the site by tankers was used principally to support the building works and associated personnel.

“Most recently, as construction winds down (expected to be completed very soon), a proportion of transported water has been used in connection with irrigation and the lake. The water has been sourced through licensed providers responsible for the lawful and proper extraction and delivery. Water has been sourced from multiple locations, largely outside the region. Following yesterday’s request from Southern Water that water is not directed to the lake, the estate has readjusted the supply of water accordingly.”

Southern Water put a hosepipe ban in place on 21 July this year in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, after reservoir levels fell during the driest start to the year since 1976 in England.

Almost a million of its customers in southern England are affected by the new restrictions.