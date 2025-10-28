Concerns about Southport attacker’s ‘extreme views’ raised when he was 15

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns Axel Rudakubana may become involved in “left-wing extremist behaviours” were raised by a support worker when he was 15, the public inquiry into the Southport attack has heard.

The teenager, who carried out the attack on the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 2024, was recorded as speaking about the Taliban and said to have “extreme views” following involvement with Lancashire County Council’s Child and Family Wellbeing Service in 2021.

The Southport Inquiry, sitting at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday, was shown an assessment written by family support worker Louise Lewis, dated November 1 2021, which said: “There have also been concerns in relation to Axel’s extreme thoughts around what is going on in the world and politics which could put Axel at risk of being involved in left-wing extremist behaviours and his thoughts being said in the wrong environment may make him vulnerable.”

It followed a visit she and her supervisor, Sharon Barrett, made to the family home in Banks, Lancashire, on October 4 when Rudakubana was said to become vocal about politics, the American government and the Taliban.

Ms Lewis said she could not remember anything about how the conversation about the Taliban came up or any more details of what was said.

Counsel to the inquiry Nicholas Moss KC asked: “Were you using left-wing extremist to refer to the Taliban or is that something different?”

Ms Lewis said: “I can’t remember.”

The inquiry heard on October 12 2021 an email was sent to colleagues at Lancashire County Council giving an update on proscribed terrorist groups.

Ms Barrett forwarded it on to Ms Lewis with the note: “I think we need to look at this with Axel’s parents.”

Ms Lewis said she had no recollection of the email.

The inquiry was also shown an email from Ms Barrett to Deb Cardwell, supervisor for the targeted youth support team, sent on October 14 2021 which said: “There are some concerns about how extreme some of Axel’s views are and the risk that this could pose so may also need to refer to Prevent.”

Ms Lewis could not remember why Rudakubana was not referred to the Government’s anti-terror programme Prevent or why information from the meeting on October 4 had not been shared with other agencies.

In her note of the home visit, she also recorded that Rudakubana spoke about not attending school.

She wrote: “When asked why, he wouldn’t share, only saying ‘not until Alphonse does what I’ve asked him’.”

When the teenager’s father, Alphonse Rudakubana, was asked to explain, his son said: “You don’t need to tell them, you don’t have my permission.”

The note stated: “It was clear Alphonse wanted to share this however mum also didn’t want him to say anything, saying ‘eh, eh, eh’, waving her arms and indicating a zip action across her mouth.”

Ms Lewis told the inquiry this was “nothing out of the ordinary” as families could be guarded.

They then spoke about the consequences of Rudakubana not attending school, including that his parents could be fined, she recorded.

She noted that he “didn’t seem bothered” and said “that he makes his own money via the internet”.

When he was asked to share what he was doing to make money he refused, saying “you don’t need to know” and then said “it’s fine, it’s not illegal”.

Ms Lewis recorded that Rudakubana spoke about what was “going on politically in the world” but came across as “one-sided”.

She noted: “AR didn’t seem to understand that his opinions and thoughts may cause upset to other people.”

She told the inquiry she could not remember what sort of things he was saying.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered by Rudakubana, then 17, in his attack on the dance studio on Hart Street, Southport.

The inquiry was adjourned until Wednesday.