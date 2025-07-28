Bebe’s ‘light, care and spark’ live on a year after Southport attack, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Southport attack victim Bebe King has said her light, care and spark live on as it approaches a year since her death.

The six-year-old was killed along with Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, when Axel Rudakubana launched his knife attack on the Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29 last year.

On Monday, a post on the Instagram account of Bebe’s Hive referenced the youngster’s “favourite musical” Wicked with the quote: “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”

Bebe’s Hive was set up by her family to provide support for grieving children through creativity and connection.

The post, which appeared to have been written by Bebe’s mother Lauren, referred to her as “my mini me” and “her dad’s soulmate”.

It said: “It’s time for us to take the space we need. To feel, to breathe, to hold each other close. To just be.

“To be able to create something so purposeful, so needed, has given us a strength we didn’t know we had. A reason. A focus.

“We love and thank every single person who has helped us carry this.

“I feel her with me every day and that feeling is what keeps us going.

“Her light, her care, her spark – it lives on, and we’ll continue it for as long as we can.

“To our incredible family and friends – thank you for keeping us afloat, while trying to keep yourselves above water. Thank you for loving Bebe so deeply and for riding this forever journey with us.

“To our amazing community – I don’t think you realise what you’ve done. To everyone further, we also thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Your kindness has saved us.

“To Elsie and Alice, we never had the chance to meet you, but we feel like we know you. Your light shines so brightly through your parents, and we’re proud to walk alongside them.”

In a reference to the Taylor Swift song Bejeweled, the post went on to say: “Our girls’ energy will continue to shimmer.

“And to every brave child, every adult, every family whose lives were changed forever that day – we see you and we’re sending you so much love.”

A video of Bebe dancing and playing with a bubble machine accompanied the caption, along with photos of her.

Sefton Council has asked people not to lay flowers to mark the anniversary of the attack but instead to consider donating to causes including Bebe’s Hive, as well as Elsie’s Story and Alice’s Wonderdance, which were set up in the victim’s memories.

A three-minute silence will be held in the town at 3pm on Tuesday.