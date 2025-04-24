Grieving fathers of Southport attack victims to run London Marathon together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The memories of two young girls tragically lost will propel their fathers through the grueling 26.2 miles of the London Marathon this weekend.

David Stancombe and Sergio Aguiar are running to honour the lives of their daughters, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who were among the three victims of the Southport stabbing attack last summer.

The two fathers will be raising money for memorial projects dedicated to the three girls killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29th, 2024.

Six-year-old Bebe King also lost her life in the attack.

While the pain of their loss remains, Mr. Stancombe and Mr. Aguiar are determined to channel their grief into something positive, ensuring the memory of their daughters continues to inspire and bring hope.

Mr Aguiar, speaking to BBC Breakfast, said: “When I’m training, I feel she is always with me.

“Sometimes I talk to her, tell her, you know, keep going mate, we’re going to do this together, you will be with me, always.

“The thing I have in my mind is her, from start to finish.”

open image in gallery Elsie Dot Stancombe with mother Jenni, father David and younger sister Rosie (Merseyside Police/PA)

David Stancombe said: “Elsie would be so happy to see me cross the finishing line, especially for the London Marathon.

“She would just be so proud.”

Mr Stancombe said he and his daughter watched the London Marathon on TV last year and she suggested he run the race himself in honour of her grandmother.

“A little bit of me was like, ‘oh yeah, alright Els,'” Mr Stancombe said.

“I just never thought I would be running it for these reasons.”

Some of the money raised will go towards a commemorative playground and other facilities at Churchtown Primary School, attended by Alice and Bebe.

Running alongside Mr Aguiar will be Jinnie Payne, the headteacher of Churchtown Primary School.

Mr Stancombe is also raising money for Elsie’s Story, a charitable trust that makes grants to assist young people and support others in the Southport area.

To support the fundraiser, visit here.

Bebe’s parents, Lauren and Ben King, will both be at the marathon on Sunday to support the pair.

“It is just incredible what they are doing,” Mrs King said, “And we want to be a part of it every step of the way. They were such wonderful, caring little children.

“And I reckon they are just up there watching over us and looking out for us.”

Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January for the murders of the three girls and attempted murders of eight other children, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.