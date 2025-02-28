Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at home
The ambulance service reported the woman, in her 50s, was found at a property on Meols Cop Road, Southport, shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a home.
A 48-year-old man from Kirkdale and a 60-year-old man from Ainsdale were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the force said.
Both men were conditionally bailed pending further inquiries.
The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained with inquiries ongoing.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force via @MerPolCC on X, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 25000167911.