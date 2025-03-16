Appeal for commemorative playground for Southport victims hits £250,000 target

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appeal for a commemorative playground at the Southport primary school attended by Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King has reached its £250,000 target.

Alice, nine, and Bebe, six, were killed along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

Alice’s father Sergio Aguiar and Churchtown Primary School headteacher Jinnie Payne are supporting the playground appeal by running the TCS London Marathon next month.

Mr Aguiar, speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday before the appeal hit its target, said: “I feel like we’re doing something great. In the next few years, thousands of children will enjoy that playground.

“We always said that the school felt like a second home to Alice.

“She would be very proud of us [creating] this playground. I can imagine how happy she would be to see it. I wish she could have enjoyed it.”

Thanking people for their donations, he said: “People are so kind. They come up to me and say ‘well done, the playground will be amazing’.”

Ms Payne said the building of the playground will be completed by September.

It will also include a performance space and a library.

Alan Bowen, who was Alice’s favourite teacher at Churchtown Primary, said he could imagine her on the playground’s stage.

“It would be easy to see (her) dancing and performing, singing, twirling her hair and leading everybody else,” he said on BBC Breakfast.

He said Alice loved to perform and the stage would provide a “space where children are going to show off their flair, their sass – and Alice had sass in bucketloads”.

Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January for the murders of the three girls and attempted murders of eight other children, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

– To support the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/churchtown-primary-school.