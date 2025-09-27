Chancellor commits £20 million to restore fire-damaged Victorian pier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chancellor has committed up to £20 million to restore a Victorian pier recently damaged by fire.

The announcement came as Rachel Reeves visited Southport ahead of the Labour Party conference, which is taking place 18 miles away in ACC Liverpool.

Officials expect work on the town’s Grade II-listed pier to commence early next year, with a projected reopening within three years.

The pier has been closed since a fire broke out at the end of August, affecting an area around 20 metres by five metres on and below the structure.

The blaze was thought to have been caused by an electrical fault, according to the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves visited Southport on Saturday ( PA )

“Southport Pier is a beloved landmark,” Ms Reeves said. “A national treasure that has been allowed to fall into disrepair, no longer.

“I’m proud that through our Plan for Change, families across Merseyside should be able to enjoy this wonderful attraction again.”

Southport’s pleasure pier dates to 1859-60, according to Historic England, with extensions throughout the 19th century.

It has previously suffered major fire damage, with its pier head and pavilion destroyed in 1933.

“Southport Pier holds a special place in the hearts of people across the Liverpool City region and beyond,” Labour mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said.

“Generations of families have walked along it, shared ice creams on it, and made memories that last a lifetime.

“Its closure has been felt deeply by the whole community, which is why today’s announcement will mean so much to local people.”

open image in gallery The pier has been closed since a fire broke out at the end of August ( Alamy/PA )

Mr Rotheram thanked the Government “for listening and committing the funding needed to restore this much-loved landmark to its former glory”.

He said the move would help protect jobs and attract tourists to the seaside town.

“Working with Sefton Council, we’ll make sure the pier once again stands proud as both a symbol of our heritage and a driver of future prosperity in our growing £6.25 billion visitor economy,” the mayor added.

The Labour Party conference begins this weekend and will continue until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is already in the Merseyside region, where he described the event as a “really big opportunity to make our case to the country, make it absolutely clear that patriotic national renewal is the way forward, not the toxic divide and decline that we get with Reform”.