Manhattan? Er, no it’s Southport. Plans unveiled for 48-storey skyscraper in low-rise seaside town
Monster tower would be tallest building in England outside Manchester and London - and could be first of many, suggests developer
It is a small seaside town best known for its Victorian villas, pier and pleasure gardens. Now, however, Southport could be turned into a mini Manhattan – at least if one developer gets his way.
Plans have been drawn up for one of England’s tallest skyscrapers in the Merseyside resort.
The 48-storey Tower Of Hope has been proposed for the town centre by a local hotel group.
It would not only leave nearby Blackpool Tower in its shadow but would also have height bragging rights over any building in Liverpool, the noisy city next door.
And, according to Andrew Mikhail, boss of the Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group behind the scheme, there is no reason that such a colossus couldn’t be the first of many.
“New York City started with a single brick once upon a time as did London and every major city and town,” he said. in a statement “We need to cherish our past and we should be building our own future so other generations can bask in our glory rather than continuously referring back to our past.”
The development itself would stand 178m tall and form part of the regeneration of the Grade II-listed Grand Casino in the town’s Lord Street.
Inside would be 140 residential apartments, a five-star hotel, restaurant, bar, gym, spa and car park.
Mr Mikhail, whose group already runs the town’s Bold Hotel and Lord Street Hotel, said the building – designed by the local Clayton Architecture – would “connect the past, present and future of Southport”, while also “further stimulating the local economy.”
Yet, for anyone who fancies a penthouse apartment that, presumably, would take in views of both the Irish Sea to the west and Lancashire to the east, there may be some time to wait.
No plans have yet been submitted to the local Sefton Council and officials appear sceptical at the idea.
“We always welcome investors who share our passion and commitment to maintaining and improving our town centres,” a spokesperson with the authority said diplomatically. “Sefton Council will continue to work with investors and stakeholders for the ultimate long-term benefit of the resort.”
Not all residents have greeted the idea with enthusiasm, meanwhile. “It's a little early for April fools,” wrote one contributor to the Eye On Southport forum. “I generally advocate development but this idea is ridiculous.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies