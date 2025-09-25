Southport killer’s taxi driver took another fare before calling the police
The taxi driver who dropped Axel Rudakubana at the Hart Space said he “regretted” not helping the children he saw fleeing the building
The taxi driver who took Axel Rudakubana to the scene of the Southport attack did not call emergency services until 50 minutes after hearing screams at the Hart Space, having picked up another fare first.
Driver Gary Poland, who picked up Mr Rudakubana from his home in Banks, Lancashire, said he “regretted” not stopping to help the children that he saw flee from the building.
He said he threatened to call the police on Mr Rudakubana after he refused to pay for his ride. When Mr Rudakubana went inside the building, Mr Poland assumed he was going to get money.
Mr Poland said: "I regret not helping the children. Their screams were harrowing and I can still hear them when I think back to that day.
“I consider that I should have called police earlier. In hindsight, I wish I had done and it's something that I do think about every day, what I should have done and how this is my fault because I drove him there.”
He told the inquiry that he thought Mr Rudakubana was shooting at people inside, and he thought that he was in danger of being a target, after the dispute over the taxi fare.
He said he did not check on the children's welfare because he was in total shock. "This was terrifying. I was in a state of complete mortal terror and shock."
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
