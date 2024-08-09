Support truly

A taxi driver is said to still be traumatised after he dropped off the suspect who allegedly stabbed three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift dance class

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died in a knife attack at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday July 29.

Gary Poland, a Southport-based taxi driver, is said to blame himself for the killings feeling he could have done more to stop them.

Close friend Liam Rice is raising £2,000 for the taxi driver after the forensics impounded his new vehicle and livelihood for tests.

He wrote: “I’m friends with Gary Poland, who is a local taxi driver and has been working in Southport for many years.

“On Monday, 29th July, he picked up a customer who changed everything for Southport. I won’t mention the customer’s name because he doesn’t deserve to have it repeated.

“We lost three angels that day, and many more were injured.”

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack (Merseyside Police/PA) ( PA Media )

He added “Gary, like all of us, is very shocked and upset by what happened. Because he dropped that person off, the police have seized his vehicle for forensics.

“He is quite traumatised by what happened and, like everyone involved that day, he thinks he could have done more.

“However, no one could have known what was going to happen, so he couldn’t have done anything differently.

“We don’t know how long his car will be impounded or how long he will be out of work, so £2,000 is just an estimate of how much he will need. All help is greatly appreciated.”

Mr Poland’s wife told The Sun her husband was “devastated” by the attack and “feels responsible”.

She added: “He’s unable to talk about it at the moment.

“He feels terrible. All he’s thinking about is what happened to those children.”

Long-time customer Jan Hayes added: “This man picks me up regularly, he’s the most upbeat kind-hearted man, always talks about his family and dogs and always says have a good day, and asks how I’ve been.

“It must be awful for him, unknowingly taking him there.”

Opening the inquest into Elsie’s death, coroner’s officer James Martindale told the hearing: “On Monday July 29, shortly before 10am, a group of 26 children, including Elsie, attended a dance yoga studio at Northwood Business Park, 32-34 Hart Street, Southport, for an organised dance party.

“At some time between 11.40am and 11.50am a male, who has now been identified as Axel Rudakubana, attended the premises and is then alleged to have started attacking those present.

Tributes to six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine at the town hall ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Three children tragically died and others, children and adults, were injured, some critically.

“Axel Rudakubana was detained at the scene and has now been charged with Elsie’s murder.”

Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, will stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Five other children and two adults were seriously injured in the attack on July 29.