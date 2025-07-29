Evil will not define Southport a year on from attack, deputy council leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The people of Southport will not “allow evil to define” them, a year on from a knife attack on a children’s dance class.

Tuesday marks one year since Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time, entered the Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Hart Street and fatally injured Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

In the days following the attack, during which he also attempted to kill eight other children and two adults, violent disorder broke out in the seaside town and across the country.

Deputy leader of Sefton Council Paulette Lappin said now the community was looking to move forward in a positive way.

She told the PA news agency: “It still remains beyond belief, even though I know it to be true, and so it’s just very sad.

“From sadness, we hope to bring goodness and that’s all we can do.”

This summer the area outside Southport Town Hall, where hundreds laid floral tributes and a vigil was held last year, is again filled with colourful flowers.

The flowers are now in planters which have been put in place ahead of its transformation into legacy gardens, in memory of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Councillor Lappin said: “It will be designed for the enjoyment and the fun of children, so that all children can come and they can all play in here.

“That’s what we have to remember, that it is an absolutely terrible tragedy, but we cannot allow evil to define us.”

A new playground is also being built at Churchtown Primary School, in memory of Alice and Bebe, who were both pupils.

On the anniversary, members of the public are being asked not to lay flowers but to consider making donations to local causes – including funds set up in the names of the victims of the attack and the Southport Strong Together Appeal, which was established last year to support those affected.

No large vigil will be held, but a three-minute silence will be observed at 3pm and churches and community centres will be open for those looking for support or space for quiet reflection.

Cllr Lappin said plans for the day were guided by the families, who had their “thoughts, compassion and incredible respect”.

Last summer, a recovery fund was set up to help businesses affected by the attack and to support families.

Cllr Lappin said the council had worked with the voluntary sector, specialists involved in trauma, community and faith groups and the emergency services over the past year.

“We hope that this is a holistic approach of listening to everybody with respect and dignity so that we can actually move forward together as much as we possibly can,” she said.

“This work is ongoing. It will continue.”