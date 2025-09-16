Chairman will do ‘everything possible’ to answer Southport families’ questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of the public inquiry into the Southport attack has promised to do everything “humanly possible” to answer the questions of bereaved families and victims.

Sir Adrian Fulford spoke at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday, the day after the inquiry heard from the families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, who were murdered by Axel Rudakubana on July 29 last year.

Impact evidence has also been heard from families of the other children present on the day, businessman Jonathan Hayes, who was injured in the attack, and teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Liddle, who were running the Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Sir Adrian said: “None of us who have been present in this chamber will ever forget what we have heard, along with the courage and dignity of each and every one of those who have spoken or who have provided silent support.

“Those statements and portraits explain and define why this inquiry is being conducted.”

He said the “incalculable loss and harm” which had been “vividly described” in the impact evidence made it necessary to to investigate what happened in the years leading up to the attack.

He added: “I am acutely aware that the families and the victims expect the fullest explanation of how it was possible for something so appalling to have happened, following what I intend will be rigorous and fair scrutiny of every relevant stage leading up to July 29 2024.

“What occurred on that day has made it critically necessary, moreover, to identify all the changes that need to be implemented in order to ensure, as best as our society is able, that there is no repetition.

“I would therefore reassure families and the victims, given we are now turning to the opening statements and evidence, that I and the inquiry team, with the necessary assistance of all agencies, bodies and individuals whose actions will be scrutinised, will do everything that’s humanly possible to answer those questions.

“Our task over the coming weeks is to provide explanations and to ensure to the fullest extent possible that lessons are learnt and recommendations are made as to all the areas where things urgently need to be done differently.”

In his opening statement, counsel to the Southport Inquiry Nicholas Moss KC said the inquiry would establish a definitive account of the attack as well as relevant events leading up to it, including a timeline of Rudakubana’s history and “interactions with various state systems including criminal justice, education, social care and healthcare”.