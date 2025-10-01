Southport attacker contacted retailers about ordering crossbows, inquiry told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Southport attacker contacted two archery retailers when he was 15 asking if they could deliver crossbows in “discreet” packaging, the public inquiry into the attack has heard.

Axel Rudakubana, who killed Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year, had sent emails to Tactical Archery and Merlin Archery just over two years before his attack, the Southport Inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Bradley Sutherland, director of MB Outdoors, which runs Tactical Archery, confirmed an email, signed “A”, was received by the company on May 3 2022.

In it, Rudakubana said: “I would like to purchase from Tactical Archery but I would prefer discreet packaging which doesn’t provide any information on what is inside the box.

“Could I see a photo of what the external packaging of your products look like?”

When the company told Rudakubana grey packaging bags were used when sending out crossbows he emailed again and said: “Does the crossbow packaging say ‘Tactical Archery’ on it or any other branding?”

He emailed a third time with the same question, the inquiry was told.

Harriet Wakeman, counsel to the inquiry, said: “He was going to quite some lengths to determine the nature of the packaging on the crossbow that he may have been seeking to order?”

Mr Sutherland replied: “Yes, you could say that looking at it from hindsight.”

He said the inquiries were not unusual enough to raise any cause for concern at the time.

It is against the law to sell a crossbow to a child unless there are reasonable grounds to believe them to be 18 or older, the inquiry heard.

The Liverpool Town Hall hearing was told that on the same day as his initial contact with Tactical Archery, Rudakubana emailed Merlin Archery and asked: “If I bought an 18 plus product how would you verify my age, do you verify ID online or does the delivery person check my ID at my door?

“Also, do I have to be 18 to receive the product when it’s at my door?”

Managing director of Merlin Archery Benjamin Jones was asked by counsel to the inquiry Richard Boyle: “It’s hard to see why an adult would ask that question, isn’t it?”

Mr Jones said: “Yes, I would agree.”

The company replied to Rudakubana with details on the age verification process and he emailed again, twice, to ask about discreet packaging.

The inquiry heard he did not purchase anything from either company.

The directors of both companies set out the age verification processes they used when selling items for over-18s.

Mr Jones said the vast majority of “inappropriate questions” received by his company, which also sells archery equipment, were related to crossbow sales.

He said: “In the last 12 months we have found it necessary to contact the police three times.”

The inquiry continues.