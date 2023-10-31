Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have cordoned off a beach in Portsmouth after a body was found on the shore on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea at 6.39am today.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”

Officers were called to the scene at Southsea after a body was found on the shore on Tuesday morning (PA)

