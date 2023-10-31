Jump to content

Southsea beach cordoned off after body found on shore

Officers were to called to the scene on Tuesday morning

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 31 October 2023 09:58
(PA)

Police have cordoned off a beach in Portsmouth after a body was found on the shore on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea at 6.39am today.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”

Officers were called to the scene at Southsea after a body was found on the shore on Tuesday morning

(PA)

More follows on this breaking news story...

