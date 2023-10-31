Southsea beach cordoned off after body found on shore
Officers were to called to the scene on Tuesday morning
Police have cordoned off a beach in Portsmouth after a body was found on the shore on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea at 6.39am today.
A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.
“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
