Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Briton missing in Spain found

A relative of Mr Taylor posted on Facebook to confirm the news.

Rod Minchin
Tuesday 01 April 2025 16:51 BST
Jason Taylor has been found and is with his family after a hunt in Alicante (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Jason Taylor has been found and is with his family after a hunt in Alicante (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A Briton who has gone missing after leaving a Spanish airport has been found, police said.

Jason Taylor, 36, had been due to return to the UK on a flight from Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning, but left following an issue with his boarding pass.

Friends of Mr Taylor, from Powys, who have been searching for him said he had been seen on CCTV cameras leaving the airport on foot.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Taylor had been found and was with his family.

A relative of Mr Taylor posted on Facebook to confirm the news.

They added: “Thank you all for sharing and caring.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in