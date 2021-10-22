Shocking moment woman is left ‘paralysed’ after being spiked on a night out

A young woman has released a video of herself “completely paralysed” to warn others about the dangers of being spiked on a night out.

The shocking footage shows university student Ilana El-baz lying, struggling to move, on a staircase after an alleged spiking incident. She is shown trying to climb the steps, with her head repeatedly falling on to the banister.

The 20-year-old University of Bristol student allowed the BBC to broadcast the clip to highlight the dangers of spiking.

Ms El-baz believes she was spiked by a fellow clubber who approached her and asked her to dance.

She told the BBC: “The moment I told him I was with my boyfriend he left me completely.

“An hour later I went back home and it hit and I was completely paralysed”.

She said she was thankful she had been with her friends and called on clubs to do more to prevent spiking. Ms El-baz suggested that clubs should put lids on their drinks to reduce the risk of people tampering with them.

“The fact they don’t is shocking”, she said.

Ms El-baz spoke out as students across the country said they would boycott bars and clubs today in protest at a spate of spiking incidents across the country.

The Girls’ Night in Campaign will begin in Southampton and then spread across 43 university towns over the next fortnight, Mail Online reported.

One boycott action, called ‘Girls Night in Newcastle’ is encouraging drinkers to stay at home on Thursday October 28 instead of visiting the city’s nightspots.

At the University of St Andrews, random bag searches, safety patrols and the testing of unattended drinks will be introduced.

Home secretary Priti Patel asked for an update from police following a number of reports that women had been injected with a needle in nightclubs.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was investigating 15 reports of injection spikings made this month.

They said that victims had reported effects that were “consistent with a substance being administered”.

They also said that in one reported case an injury had been identified “which could be consistent with a needle.”

Sarah Buckle told BBC Radio Nottingham that she woke up in hospital after a suspected spiking attack in a night club in September.

She said that she had to have a hepatitis test after a pin prick wound was found on her hand.