A popular waterpark has been forced to close after a man died following a “serious medical incident”.

Paramedics were called to reports of a medical emergency at around noon on Wednesday at Splashdown Quaywest, Paignton, Devon, where they treated a patient. Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene.

The casualty, a man in his 40s from the Bristol area, was taken to Torbay Hospital and later died.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service just after midday on Wednesday 23 August.

“They were at Splashdown Waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton, responding to reports of a man having suffered a suspected medical episode on site.”

“Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died,” the spokesperson continued. “​His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: “We were called at 12:04 to a medical emergency in the Paignton area.

“We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the scene. One patient has been conveyed by land to Torbay Hospital.”

Splashdown Waterparks has been contacted for comment.