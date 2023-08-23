Splashdown Quaywest waterpark forced to close as man dies after ‘serious medical incident’
The patient was taken to Torbay Hospital following incident at park in Paignton, Devon
A popular waterpark has been forced to close after a man died following a “serious medical incident”.
Paramedics were called to reports of a medical emergency at around noon on Wednesday at Splashdown Quaywest, Paignton, Devon, where they treated a patient. Two ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene.
The casualty, a man in his 40s from the Bristol area, was taken to Torbay Hospital and later died.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service just after midday on Wednesday 23 August.
“They were at Splashdown Waterpark in Goodrington, Paignton, responding to reports of a man having suffered a suspected medical episode on site.”
“Despite the best efforts of those at the scene the man, in his 40s and from the Bristol area, later died,” the spokesperson continued. “His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: “We were called at 12:04 to a medical emergency in the Paignton area.
“We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the scene. One patient has been conveyed by land to Torbay Hospital.”
Splashdown Waterparks has been contacted for comment.
