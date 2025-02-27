Refugee – Taking up boxing at centre supported by Sport England ‘saved my life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A refugee has said that taking up boxing at a centre which is supported by Sport England “saved” her life.

Dr Zin Myint said she was in a “bad place” after arriving in the UK three months ago having fled Myanmar in South East Asia because of a thesis she wrote on the Rohingya conflict.

She began boxing at St Augustine’s Centre in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Dr Myint told the PA news agency: “I have a lot of mental issues and I’ve been going to the boxing gyms every week, which is very helpful.

“The centre means the world to me.

“It saved my life as when I came here three months ago, I was in a bad place.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Lees, a recovered drug addict who attends the Basement Recovery Project in Calderdale, said the centre has helped her regain her confidence and self-worth.

She said: “I heard of the Basement Recovery Project from a few of my friends that I actually used with years ago.

“I started off volunteering and now I work here.”

Ms Lees added: “Physical activity has helped with my mental health.

“It’s helped my confidence, my self-esteem and my worth.”

Local impact reports indicate that in Calderdale inactivity has reduced by 7% among children and young people and 4% among adults.

It comes as Sport England announced plans to invest in activity levels in more than 50 new places currently struggling to provide it, including major cities such as Liverpool, Nottingham and Southampton.

New research found that more than a third of adults living in the country’s most deprived areas are not getting enough physical activity.