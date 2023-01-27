Fire rips through historic London church as public urged to stay away

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A heritage-listed church in London described as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed in a fire which tore through it in the early hours.

Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday.

The London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.

Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.

The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in Europe at 64 metres, as towers to distribute water evenly and extinguish the blaze.

Building had links to author Lewis Carroll (PA)

The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark’s as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an “architectural and historical treasure” which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

It contained “stunning” mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel, with the overall Gothic-styled design the work of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

It was located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and had links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.

The LFB said the cause of the fire is under investigation.