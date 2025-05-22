Families evacuated after fire breaks out at Bristol maternity hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Families are said to have been evacuated after plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from a maternity hospital in Bristol.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday afternoon it was responding to a fire on Southwell Street, Bristol, and warned people to avoid the area.

Videos shared by locals on social media showed smoke rising from St Michael's Hospital as mothers and babies were reportedly led across the road to safety by midwives.

Jess Hutchinson, 22, whose waters had broken, told the BBC it was “scary” hearing there was a fire on the roof.

open image in gallery Videos shared by locals on social media showed smoke rising from the building in Bristol ( X )

Matt Burden, from Weston-super-Mare, told the BBC that he was inside the maternity unit with his wife when the fire broke out and that his wife was in labour with their third baby.

"I went out to get some food, came back and obviously the alarm went off," he told the broadcaster, adding that his partner was safe inside.

"They said all partners had to leave. Everyone was going down the fire exit quite fast. When we came out I saw black smoke, all up in flames."

Green Party co-leader and MP for Bristol Central wrote on social media: “Scenes from the fire at St Michael's Hospital look incredibly distressing - my thoughts are with all those who had to evacuate in such scary circumstances, and huge thanks to the emergency services for their bravery.

“I'll be keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops.”

Smoke could be seen across the city, including from Bristol Temple Meads station, as videos showed a number of firefighters battling the blaze.

Around an hour after the fire service confirmed the fire, it added: “We can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished. The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

Residents have been told to expect delays and use alternative routes, as nearby St Michaels Hill is closed between its junctions with Hortfield Road and Tyndall Avenue.