Hundreds of bus drivers to strike over pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of bus drivers in western Scotland are set to launch a six-week strike in a dispute over pay, the Uniteunion has announced.

Approximately 430 Stagecoach drivers will participate in the industrial action after recent pay negotiations failed to improve upon a "unacceptable" 4 per cent pay offer, previously rejected by union members.

The strikes are expected to cause significant disruption to bus services operating from depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan, and Kilmarnock, impacting routes across Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, and Glasgow.

Initial strike dates are set for May 26, June 2, and June 6. This will then be followed by a continuous six-week walkout commencing on June 9 and concluding on July 21.

According to Unite industrial officer Siobhan McCready, Stagecoach West Scotland has not revised its pay offer in six months.

The union has warned of "widespread and prolonged" disruption to bus services throughout the region as a result of the planned industrial action.

open image in gallery The action will affect Stagecoach West Scotland services ( PA )

Siobhan McCready continued: “The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.

“This is simply unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated by Unite.

“Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.

“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group. Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”

Unite said members voted by 98 per cent to take industrial action after rejecting the 4 per cent pay offer which was tabled last November.

The union said the current pay offer is “unacceptable” and claimed it would leave the drivers among the poorest paid across Stagecoach’s UK operations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The company can end this dispute at any moment by putting forward a fair offer.”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.