New stamps pay tribute to women’s contribution during Second World War

A new set of stamps is being issued in tribute to women’s vital contributions during the Second World War.

The main set of 10 stamps illustrate the huge range of work women undertook during the war years.

Included is a rare photograph showing female codebreakers working at Bletchley, where they operated the complex cryptographic machinery.

A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, showcase the brave work of the ferry pilots of the Air Transport Auxiliary – known as the Spitfire Women.

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “These stamps are a tribute to the millions of women who contributed to the war effort and the Allied victory.

“Their bravery and sacrifice is often overlooked, but their work helped to drive some of the post-war social changes that eventually saw equal opportunities and equal pay legislation.

“We must also remember the women who supported the war effort at home, managing households despite the unceasing demands of total war.”