Rare Hulk stretch toy sells for thousands of pounds at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stretch toy of Marvel’s The Hulk, which has been described as one of the “rarest stretch toys in existence”, has sold for thousands of pounds, according to Excalibur Auctions.

The figure, which appears to be one of only 30 known examples of the original Hulk stretch figure from 1979 known to still exist, was sold to a private collector on Saturday at the Excalibur Auctions Vintage Toys, Diecast Models & Model Railways auction for £3,900.

Originally estimated between £3,000 and £5,000, the final sale set a new record in the UK for “a figure of its kind”, according to the auction house.

Jonathan Torode, from Excalibur Auctions, said: “We were excited to offer this rare piece of nostalgia today, which set a UK auction record for a figure of its kind.

“We saw competitive bidding on the phones and internet, with it finally winning out to a UK private collector, where we hope it will be as cherished by its new owner as much as it has been by its previous one.”

The character the toy is based on was created by the American comic book writer and producer Stan Lee and comic artist Jack Kirby, appearing in comic form for the first time in May 1962 under the Marvel name.

He was later portrayed across TV, film, cartoon and video games as The Incredible Hulk – the alter ego of the physicist Dr Bruce Banner, who transformed into the superhero when he was angry or under extreme stress.

A range of actors have since portrayed the character over the years, including Eric Bana in The Hulk (2003), Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers (2012).

The toy was described as being in “mint” condition after being kept out of the light, upright, and in its original packaging over the years.

The Hulk figure also came with its original instructions and has never been offered for sale since it was bought in 1979, according to the auction house.

Produced by renowned toymaker Denys Fisher (1918-2002), the figure came directly from its original owner who had begged his mother for one as a child.

It was originally part of Kenner’s “Stretch Armstrong” line and was later licensed under Denys Fisher in the UK.

Fisher, who developed the Spirograph, grew up in the Leeds area and later lived in Dumfries and Cumbria.

The Hulk stretch figure was filled with corn syrup to enable it to stretch and was made using the same latex and gel moulds as those used for the Stretch Armstrong figure.

However, its green skin colouring, the Hulk head and the Marvel branding set it apart from the Stretch Armstrong toy.

Manufactured in Thorp Arch, Wetherby, the toy was sold in limited quantities only in the UK, through select mail order catalogues and a handful of shops.