Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Standing charge rates on energy bills are set to be cut from April this year as the government tells providers to change how they bill customers.

From 1 April, energy suppliers should begin to recover costs for the warm home discount scheme from the electricity unit rate, rather than from the standing charge.

This will reduce the charge by £39 a year for all households. But because the cost is being transferred on to the unit rate, this will shift onto the amount paid for energy usage, cancelling it out for the average household.

However, those with low energy usage will still make a saving, as they will still only be charged for the electricity they use whilst having a lower standing charge to pay.

The move comes on top of Rachel Reeves’s Budget pledge to reduce household bills by £150 a year through scrapping an energy efficiency programme.

In its consultation on changing the standing charge, the department gives the example of a “high-usage electric heated household” which, when both changes are taken together, will save approximately £395 from their energy bills next year.

Bill payers across the UK are set to see a major reduction to their energy costs ( PA Archive )

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) report added: “The shift also aligns with the government’s manifesto commitment to reduce standing charges, as well as broader efforts to improve transparency, consumer choice, and fairness in energy pricing.”

Paid by all households, the standing charge on an energy bill represents a baseline that must be paid to the supplier, even if no electricity is used. Under the current Ofgem price cap, the average household pays around 55p a day for electricity and 35p for gas, equating to £328 a year.

Reacting on social media, money saving expert Martin Lewis said: “It’s only a baby step, but it’s good to see some movement in the right direction. I think this is a totem of the direction of travel, and having spoken to both Ed Miliband and the Ofgem boss about this, I think they are hearing the mood music about the standing charge.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“The standing charge is a moral hazard that disincentivises lower usage and keeps bills high for people who use very little energy. It’s the biggest single cause of complaint I get about energy bills, by a mile.

“Paying £300-plus a year simply for the facility of having energy is too much. It also penalises people, especially older people, who don’t use gas in the summer yet still pay for it every day.”

Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said: “This government is relentlessly focused on the cost of living, which is why we have acted to take an average of £150 of costs off energy bills from April.

“We are also acting to make our energy system fairer. We know that standing charges are a big concern for many households, especially those on low incomes.

“That is why we have taken the decision to bring down these fixed costs, creating a fairer system and delivering savings for households who use less energy.”

This article was amended on 13 February 2026. It originally stated that changes to standing charges would save all UK households an average £40 a year from April, but that was incorrect. While DESNZ says homes with lower energy usage will benefit most from the change, they have not released information on if or how it will impact on other households.