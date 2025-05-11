Stansted Airport passengers face disruption after ‘IT issue’ affects systems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stansted Airport has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the site following an “IT issue” which caused disruption and delays.

The malfunction affected a number of systems at the airport, including check-in, baggage and security, London Stansted said on Sunday morning.

Engineers are investigating the source of the problem, which may have been related to the systems’ internet access, a spokesperson added.

In a statement on X, the airport said: “Our teams are working hard to fully restore operations following the IT issue that impacted our systems earlier this morning.

“While the issue has been resolved, some flights may still be subject to delays.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and advise passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

“We hope to have all systems fully resolved soon and will provide another update shortly.”

Around 15,000 departing passengers transit through Stansted on a usual Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the airport said.

“All systems have now been fully restored and no flights have been cancelled as a result of the IT issue,” the spokesperson added.

“We are investigating the cause of the earlier issue so nothing confirmed at this stage but, for background, it looks like it was related to internet access for some systems.”