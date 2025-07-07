Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cuts to special educational needs support could be “devastating” for families, a mother has warned, saying her son’s education, mental health and life, were saved by specialist help.

Renata Watts, who has two children on Education, Health and Care Plan’s (EHCP) said the support plan turned around her the life of her eldest son, Elliot, after he was left mentally unwell, isolated and unable to attend school due to a lack of tailored support.

EHCPs were introduced in 2014 to replace “statements” of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). It brings together education, health and social care in one legally binding plan for young people under the age of 25, outlining the extra help they will be given to achieve their potential.

However, the government is reportedly considering an overhaul of the system, arguing too many children are being excluded from mainstream education.

“Without that EHCP, I’m not sure he’d still be here today,” Ms Watts told The Independent. “His mental health dipped so badly I didn’t know what would happen.”

Elliot, who has autism and ADHD, started secondary school full of enthusiasm. But within months, his anxiety spiralled as specialist support was withdrawn despite clear evidence of his needs.

open image in gallery EHCPs were introduced in 2014 to replace ‘statements’ of special educational needs – It brings together education, health and social care in one legally binding plan ( PA Wire )

“The school said they wanted to let him show them what support he needed, so they removed everything, against all professional advice,” Ms Watts said.

“We had no legal power to stop them. He began coming home and just crying, having meltdowns, screaming and throwing things. He didn’t even understand why.”

He started to say he felt sick every morning and became so distressed that he began hiding under his bed to avoid going in.

“It got to the point where he wouldn’t even step onto the school grounds without feeling like he was going to throw up,” Ms Watts said.

“He was getting detention after detention for things that were clearly part of his disability. He couldn’t organise himself, which we’d already explained, but they punished him for not turning up to sessions or forgetting books.”

Ms Watts had to take the local authority to tribunal, spending over 100 hours preparing the case herself while caring for three children.

Once the EHCP was in place, giving her son a legal right to the support he needed, everything changed.

“From zero per cent attendance, he went to 100 per cent. He got three A*s at A-level. He’s just completed a master’s in computer security. He will go on to be a massive asset to the UK. All of that would’ve been lost without that legal duty to support him.”

open image in gallery Once the EHCP was in place, giving Elliot a legal right to the support he needed, everything changed ( Supplied )

Her younger son, Dominic, is in a wheelchair full time and has complex medical needs. She says his EHCP has been vital in helping schools understand how to support him safely.

“His EHCP made sure the school knew exactly what he needed, where to be careful, and how his health impacted his learning. He was in hospital for eight months and the plan meant he could transition seamlessly to the Great Ormond Street Hospital School. It’s a legal document you can pick up anywhere and know how to meet a child’s needs.”

open image in gallery Renata and two of her children, Dominic and Lilia, at the Festival of Education ( Supplied )

The government has failed to rule out slashing ECHPs, with education minister Stephen Morgan insisting parents should have “absolutely” no fear that support for children with special needs or disabilities (Send) will be scaled back.

However, he could not guarantee that the current system of EHCPs would remain in place.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson also refused to rule out cuts to EHCP, but suggested children, families and schools would not lose any support.

In an open letter to the government, campaigners have said that without the documents in mainstream schools, “many thousands of children risk being denied vital provision, or losing access to education altogether”.

Ms Watts, who is the co-director at Special Needs Jungle, added: “This isn’t about resisting change. If Labour can improve inclusion in mainstream schools, brilliant, bring it on. But don’t do it by removing disabled children’s rights.”

The government plans to publish a white paper in the autumn detailing how it will reform support for Send.