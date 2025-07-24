Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of a British man detained in India since 2017 says he is putting his faith in the prime minister ahead of crucial talks between Sir Keir Starmer and Indian leader Narendra Modi.

The meeting is seen as a “unique opportunity” to seek a resolution in the case of Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton, near Glasgow, who was arrested while in India for his wedding and has remained in custody ever since.

Although Mr Johal was cleared of one case earlier this year, he still faces charges at the federal level. Supporters, including human rights group Reprieve, allege his initial confession was extracted under torture and warn that the remaining cases could drag on for years.

The Indian prime minister is visiting London to sign a landmark free trade agreement between his country and the UK.

Jagtar Singh Johal at his wedding in India in 2017, weeks before he was arrested (PA) ( PA Media )

And Gurpreet Singh Johal said: “I’m putting my faith in the Prime Minister to get this done and bring Jagtar home.”

He said Sir Keir had “recognised that Jagtar is arbitrarily detained” and that Foreign Secretary David Lammy had twice told him that “resolving the case is a priority for this Government”.

Mr Johal said: “That means it should be high on the agenda when the prime ministers meet.

“Over the last eight years, I’ve grown very tired of fine words and weak excuses for a lack of action, while my brother grows old in prison.

“The time is now – it would be devastating if the Prime Minister lets this golden opportunity slip away.”

Dan Dolan, deputy executive director of Reprieve, said returning Mr Johal to the UK should be a priority for Sir Keir when he has talks with his Indian counterpart on Thursday.

Mr Dolan said: “Jagtar has been found not guilty of the allegations against him, and it should be a priority for Keir Starmer to secure his release and return to Britain.

“Trying him again for the same crime, on the same evidence, is prohibited in India’s constitution and in international law.

“This is a clear cut case of double jeopardy and it is in everyone’s interests to see it resolved.

“This week’s talks are a rare chance to make progress at the very highest level.”