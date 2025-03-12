Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs after Trump announces global tariff blow
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today (12 March) after Donald Trump imposed global tariffs on steel and aluminium.
While the European Union has already announced it will introduce counter-measures on American goods, Britain has resisted imposing immediate retaliatory action against the move.
The tariffs, which came into effect overnight, raise a flat duty on steel and aluminium entering America to 25 per cent.
Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds has described the move as disappointing, but said the UK is focussed on a “pragmatic approach”.
He said ministers are “rapidly negotiating a wider economic agreement with the US to eliminate additional tariffs” and “remain resolute in our support for UK industry.”
“This government is working with affected companies today, and I back industry’s application to the Trade Remedies Authority to investigate what further steps might be necessary to protect UK producers”, Mr Reynolds said
