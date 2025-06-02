Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer launches the landmark Strategic Defence Review in Glasgow, unveiling new measures as the country moves to “warfighting readiness”.

The prime minister will announce that the UK plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines which will replace the current fleet from the late 2030s onwards, during his speech on Monday (2 June).

He is also expected to confirm that £15billion will be spent on its nuclear warhead programme.

The review, led by former Labour defence secretary Lord Roberston, will make an 60 additional recommendations, which the Labour government is expected to agree to in full.

Speaking on BBC’s Radio 4's Today programme on Monday (2 June), Sir Keir could not rule out the possibility of sending forces to Nato’s eastern border.

Asked by Nick Robinson if British troops could be sent “risk their lives” and “possibly die”, the prime minister said he “hopes not”, though stressed the only way to stop this was to “prepare”.

On Sunday (1 June), German’s chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer, told the broadcaster that Russia would attack again within the next four years.

Sir Keir also said earlier that while he wants to reach spending of 3% of GDP on defence, he would not “indulge in the fantasy politics of simply plucking dates from the air”.