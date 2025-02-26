Watch live: Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs ahead of crunch US talks with Donald Trump
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs today (26 February) ahead of crunch US talks with Donald Trump.
Sir Keir faces the Tory leader a day after his shock announcement to increase the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent and just hours before he travels to Washington DC to meet with the US President.
Defence secretary John Healey has insisted that the US president’s demands are not the sole reason for the increase.
He pointed out that this promise was made in Labour’s election manifesto. but is being delivered three years early as the “world has changed”.
It comes after Sir Keir said Britain would hike defence spending by 2027 with a further “ambition” to hit 3 per cent by the early 2030s.
European countries including France and Germany have signalled a need to increase defence spending, but details of how and when this will happen have been vague.
Sir Keir acknowledged his plans were accelerated by US president Donald Trump’s criticism of Ukraine and threats to withdraw security guarantees from Europe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments