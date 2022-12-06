Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?

Festive season to bring slight disruption to usual schedule to accommodate bank holidays

Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 06 December 2022 11:24
Comments
<p>Britain’s state pension is paid out every four weeks, always on weekdays</p>

Britain’s state pension is paid out every four weeks, always on weekdays

(John Stillwell/PA)

As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.

The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.

Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.

While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your money will have to last longer into January.

State pensions are paid out every four weeks to the over-66s but never on a weekend, with the precise weekday indicated by the final two digits of a recipient’s National Insurance number.

Recommended

Those likely to be disrupted by this year’s calendar will be anyone whose number ends in digits from 00 to 19 (denoting a Monday) or from 20 to 39 (Tuesday).

The same situation will apply to those in receipt of state benefits.

According to the DWP, those expecting payments for Universal Credit or other benefits on Monday 26 December or Tuesday 27 December will instead get theirs on Friday 23 December.

Those expecting a universal credit payment on Wednesday 28 December will get theirs on that date as normal but those expecting other benefits on that date will get theirs on the preceding Friday, as above.

Into the New Year, Monday 2 January is also be a bank holiday so anyone expecting their benefits on that date will get them on Friday 30 December instead.

Recommended

Finally, those expecting theirs on Tuesday 3 January will get theirs on that date as usual with the exception of people living in Scotland, where benefits due to go out on that date will be paid on Friday 30 December instead.

You can find out more about the government’s additional cost of living support going out this December here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in