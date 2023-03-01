Jump to content

People of State Pension age living on own 'due extra £200 a week'

The rate for a single pensioner is due to increase to £201.05 per week from April

Eleanor Noyce
Wednesday 01 March 2023 16:21
Comments

People of State Pension age living on their own could be due £200 per week from April.

State Pension payments are set to rise by 10.1% for approximately 12.6 million people across Great Britain, with the increase aiming to reflect the rising cost of living.

The rate for a single pensioner is due to increase to £201.05, rising by £18.45 from £182.60. Meanwhile, the figure for a couple will stand at £306.85, up by £28.15 from £278.70.

People of State Pension age living on their own could be due an extra £200 per week from April (Gareth Fuller/PA)

(PA Archive)

At present, 9.7 million people are receiving Basic State Pension payments of up to £141.85 per week, with 2.7 million on the New State Pension comprised of £185.15 each week. In April, these figures will rise to £156.20 and £203.85 per week respectively.

Men born on or after April 6 1951 or women born on or after April 6 1953 are eligible to claim the new State Pension, whilst those that reached State Pension age before April 6 2016 receive the basic State Pension.

Elsewhere, the DWP has announced a new series of cost of living payments for 2023/24. Pensioners already receiving either a Basic State Pension or a New State Pension are eligible for these benefits, comprised of £150 for those on disability benefits, £300 for eligible pensioner households and a £900 means-tested cost of living payment.

Those eligible for the £900 payment will receive their money in three instalments over the next financial year, with the first - £301 – due in the spring. All in all, these extra benefits could see claimants boosting their funds by up to £1,350 in additional support.

However, recent findings identified a ‘pension gap’ that placed white British people above their Black and Asian counterparts in workplace pension contributions. Though separate from the State Pension, workplace pensions provide a valuable boost to retirement funds, comprised of employer and employee payments.

In February 2023, The Social Market Foundation (SMF) think-tank found that Black and Asian people are less likely than white Britons to contribute towards a pension scheme.

Urging ministers to act, its findings unearthed that just 25% of people from ethnic minorities have a workplace pension. Meanwhile, the national rate rests at 38%.

Pension Credit eligibility can be checked either through the UK Government’s calculator or by calling the helpline on 0800 99 1234.

