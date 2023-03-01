People of State Pension age living on own 'due extra £200 a week'

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People of State Pension age living on their own could be due £200 per week from April.

State Pension payments are set to rise by 10.1% for approximately 12.6 million people across Great Britain, with the increase aiming to reflect the rising cost of living.

The rate for a single pensioner is due to increase to £201.05, rising by £18.45 from £182.60. Meanwhile, the figure for a couple will stand at £306.85, up by £28.15 from £278.70.

At present, 9.7 million people are receiving Basic State Pension payments of up to £141.85 per week, with 2.7 million on the New State Pension comprised of £185.15 each week. In April, these figures will rise to £156.20 and £203.85 per week respectively.

Men born on or after April 6 1951 or women born on or after April 6 1953 are eligible to claim the new State Pension, whilst those that reached State Pension age before April 6 2016 receive the basic State Pension.

Elsewhere, the DWP has announced a new series of cost of living payments for 2023/24. Pensioners already receiving either a Basic State Pension or a New State Pension are eligible for these benefits, comprised of £150 for those on disability benefits, £300 for eligible pensioner households and a £900 means-tested cost of living payment.

Those eligible for the £900 payment will receive their money in three instalments over the next financial year, with the first - £301 – due in the spring. All in all, these extra benefits could see claimants boosting their funds by up to £1,350 in additional support.

However, recent findings identified a ‘pension gap’ that placed white British people above their Black and Asian counterparts in workplace pension contributions. Though separate from the State Pension, workplace pensions provide a valuable boost to retirement funds, comprised of employer and employee payments.

In February 2023, The Social Market Foundation (SMF) think-tank found that Black and Asian people are less likely than white Britons to contribute towards a pension scheme.

Urging ministers to act, its findings unearthed that just 25% of people from ethnic minorities have a workplace pension. Meanwhile, the national rate rests at 38%.

Pension Credit eligibility can be checked either through the UK Government’s calculator or by calling the helpline on 0800 99 1234.