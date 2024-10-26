Man found guilty of stealing sheep and killing them in garage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A man has been found guilty of abducting five sheep and slaughtering them in his garage, as the police commit to tackling widespread livestock theft.

Vladut Boberschi, 34, of Telford, was handed a community order at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday for receiving stolen goods. Police say the case has highlighted the impact of livestock theft on the farming community and renewed calls to remain vigilant against similar crimes.

The incident dates back to April 2020, when Boberschi seized five sheep from a smallholding farm and brought them back to his garage, where he slaughtered them for meat. Boberschi fled the country following the theft but was apprehended upon his return to the UK in 2023. He was subsequently found guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court in August of this year.

West Mercia Police’s wildlife crime officer, Detective Constable Berwyn Pratt, emphasised the prevalence of livestock theft in rural areas.

“Crimes of this nature are not uncommon in rural areas and within the farming community,” he said. “As part of a wider operation into rural and wildlife crime, we are committed to tackling livestock theft and pursuing offenders to reach a conviction.”

Mr Pratt urged livestock owners to be proactive in protecting their property by keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

“We would encourage people who own livestock to be on the lookout for potential criminals,” he said.

This could include unfamiliar vehicles near their land, scouting potential targets, or signs of fencing tampering, he said.

Mr Pratt encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity to authorities, emphasising the importance of heightened vigilance.

Boberschi, now under a 12-month community order, is required to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and report regularly to a supervision officer. He has also been fined £150 and must notify authorities of any address changes.

Martin Beck, National Livestock Theft Coordinator, described how Boberschi had shown “no regard for the welfare” of the animals, which were left tied and eventually slaughtered under unhygienic conditions.

“These sheep were unfit for human consumption, as they had been medicated by the farmer prior to being stolen,” he said, warning of the public health risk associated with illicit meat preparation.

Mr Beck noted that thousands of farm animals are reported missing each year in the UK, raising concerns that others might be engaged in similar, under-the-radar practices.

“The National Rural Crime Unit is working closely with police forces, the Food Standards Agency, and other authorities to support livestock theft investigations,” he said, underscoring the risks to both animals and public health.

The case serves as a reminder of the larger network of vigilance and enforcement required to combat rural crime, with authorities reiterating the need for both farmers and residents to keep a watchful eye on their communities.