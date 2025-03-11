King jokes with guests and views exhibitions at sustainability event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King joked with Stella McCartney about getting her father Sir Paul to perform a gig for him as he inspected projects to solve environmental problems at a sustainability event.

Charles welcomed executives and representatives of international government on Tuesday at Hampton Court Palace as part of the Terra Carta exhibition hosted by the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).

The SMI was set up by the then Prince of Wales in 2020 to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

The King was welcomed by Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, chief executive of SMI, and Dr Andrew Forrest, executive chairman and founder of Australian tech company Fortescue, as the sun was setting over Clock Court.

The Halo string quartet played covers of Wicked’s Defying Gravity and Pink’s What About Us as they shook hands.

Charles was then shown Fortescue’s electric Formula GEN3 vehicle, one of the world’s highest-performing all-electric race cars, prompting him to say: “God, this must accelerate to 100 in seconds. Terrifying.”

The King was then led inside to meet a number of guests, including fashion designer McCartney, who has worked with SMI since 2021.

She told him: “I am loving being here. I love that you have included me, thank you.”

Charles then asked after her father, Sir Paul McCartney, who is currently on tour.

“You should get him to come and do a gig here for you,” she quipped.

He then met winners of the Terra Carta Design Lab, a global competition set up by SMI to challenge students to create sustainable solutions to environmental problems.

Speaking about meeting the King, the US winner of the Terra Carta Design Lab, Felicia Neuhof, whose project turned discarded shellfish waste into furniture and fixtures, told the PA news agency: “It’s an absolutely surreal experience and it’s extremely exciting and just engaging to know that his support is making this not just a concept but a real prototype for the future.”

The King then joined guests in the Great Hall, where he watched a video on the work of SMI, which he launched in Davos in 2020.

The King stood on the stage as Ms Jordan-Saifi gave a speech to guests.

She said: “As we think seven generations ahead, we must ask ourselves if we are doing enough, as CEOs and as leaders, we look to you, your majesty, for your vision, for your lifelong service, your moral courage and your relentless commitment to action.”

Her voice began to break as she added: “At this point in the journey, we would like to thank you and assure you that we remain committed and will continue to raise the bar. Thank you.”