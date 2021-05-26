A British model has died from a blood clot days after receiving the AstraZeneca jab in Cyprus.

Stephanie Dubois, 39, suffered from a “serious thrombotic episode” after getting the vaccine in Paphos on May 6.

Her death will be investigated by the European Medicines Agency, Charalambos Charilaou, a Cypriot health spokesperson told to The Times. The link between Ms Dubois getting the jab and her death has not yet been confirmed.

Eight days after having her vaccine Ms Dubois posted on her Facebook page that she was unwell and was undergoing tests.

She said: “I have had my bloods done and there is definitely something off as my white blood cell count is high, but they don’t know what it is causing it.

“The doctors here are great and will be checking in with me on Sunday to see how I am doing.Maybe I’m having a prolonged reaction to my Covid jab last week, or maybe those side effects affected my immune system and I’ve caught something else In the process.

“I am completely drained, no energy and my whole body hurts with sore and weak joints… but it is better than it was this morning.”

A few days later she put up what would be her final post which was a picture of her arm bruised caused by various tests by doctors.

By May 19 the model, who split her time between the UK and Cyprus, had fallen into a coma at Nicosia hospital and “was not expected to come out of it”, according to Andrew Powers, a friend.

Cyprus reintroduced the AstraZeneca jab on March 18 after following a number of other European nations in suspending its use earlier in the month after concerns over blood clots.

Only two other people have developed blood clots after the vaccine in Cyprus and both had underlying health conditions. Neither of the individuals died.

Elena Panayiotopoulou, head of the pharmaceutical services at the ministry of health, said further investigation is needed to find out if the vaccine and the British model’s death are linked.

She told the Sun Online: “We may never be sure that her death is linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“What she suffered is very, very rare, although we do know that thrombosis cytopenia syndrome can also be suffered by people who have not had the vaccine.

“A lot of further investigation needs to be conducted to see if there is any correlation between the two incidents.”

The EMA has been approached by The Independent for comment