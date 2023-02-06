Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has found himself back in court again - this time for building a big black metal fence around his home without permission.

The 33-year-old was taken to court after he did not respond to council orders to take down the black railings that encircle his Essex home.

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner was only last month found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

He has yet to be sentenced for sharing the “revenge porn” sex tape he published in August 2020.

On Monday, it emerged that he has also been caught up in a battle with council chiefs over his black metal fencing outside his £600,000 three-bedroom home in Loughton, Essex.

The fence outside the house of Stephen Bear ( SWNS)

It is “in excess of permitted development height,” according to Epping Forest District Council.

The council ordered Bear to remove the metal fencing to his Loughton property in Essex in May 2021.

He ignored the notice by leaving the fence up and failed to appeal the order.

According to council documents he was ordered to take down the fence, posts, gate and any resulting debris.

He was ordered to remove the fence in 2021 ( SWNS)

Bear was then called to a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, Essex, on 3 March 2022 where he denied being in breach of the enforcement order between August 2021 and January 2022.

A trial on this issue was due to start last week but has since been put off until October.

The council and Bear have been contacted for comment.

