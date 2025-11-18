Health clinics on the high street can revive flagging town centres – NHS leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Setting up health clinics on the high street can revive flagging town centres, according to NHS leaders.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said the shift to providing more care in the community and away from hospitals gives local businesses and shops a boost.

Wakefield and Barnsley in Yorkshire have seen a higher footfall and a lift to the economy when people use new health centres located in town centres.

The Government’s 10-year plan for the health service wants to shift care away from hospitals, creating a “neighbourhood health service” in towns and cities across the country.

Mr Elkeles, who visited the Wakefield health centre, said it was “contributing to the rejuvenation of the local area”.

He told the PA news agency: “Years of underinvestment, and dysfunctional spending rules under successive governments, have left the NHS with buildings and equipment that are too often outdated and unfit for purpose.

“As we look to bring more care out of hospitals and into local neighbourhoods, wouldn’t it be great if we could develop new facilities that also help to revive local shops and businesses?

“The good news is it’s already happening.

“An example I saw recently was in Wakefield where Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has a community diagnostic centre (CDC) in what was previously a carpet showroom in a retail park near the town centre.

“It took a big refurbishment to install a lot of scanners and other equipment, but it’s really paying off as they make headway on reducing waiting times.

“But what they’re also seeing is a boost for businesses and shops from increased footfall as people come in for NHS appointments.

“So, a win for patients and for the local economy.

“We want to see much more of this across the country, but we need to make it easier for local authorities and the private sector to invest in NHS infrastructure. That will require a change in the rules.”

Health minister, Stephen Kinnock said: “Wakefield’s CDC is changing how people access care – faster tests, closer to home, right in the centre of town.

“It’s cutting hospital trips while boosting footfall and helping local shops.

“That’s real regeneration and a clear win for the community.

“With free parking and a modern, welcoming space, this is healthcare built around people’s lives.”

Richard Robinson, chief medical officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said more than 120,000 patients had used the CDC in the last 18 months.

“Our staff love working here, and patient feedback has been excellent,” he told PA.

“Conveniently located in the heart of Wakefield within a retail centre, the CDC offers free parking for up to three hours and excellent transport links.

“Patients have commented on how easy it is to attend appointments here.”

In Barnsley, a “health on the high street” plan is creating a health centre on the first floor of the Alhambra Shopping Centre.

The former Wilko store on the upper floor of the centre will house hospital eye specialists plus other hospital outpatient services and will be fully staffed by 2028.

It follows the opening of a community diagnostic centre in The Glass Works shopping centre in 2022 in Barnsley, which has seen hundreds of thousands of people have appointments for things like blood tests, ultrasounds and X-rays.

It is estimated that well over 100,000 visits a year could also be made to the new Alhambra centre instead of the hospital, boosting visitor numbers to shops and restaurants on site.

The hub is expected to generate at least £1.5 million in additional visitor spend.

Leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Steve Houghton, said: “Our health on the high street initiative is revolutionising how residents access health and wellbeing services while also delivering huge benefits to our town centre economy.

“We’re already bucking national trends by increasing town centre footfall thanks to our transformational improved retail, leisure and hospitality offer.

“We’ve also seen the hugely successful NHS community diagnostic centre which has already brought thousands of people into our town centre to access appointments which are more convenient for them.

“We’re building on this by working with Barnsley Hospital to bring a new outpatients’ centre into our new health and wellbeing hub within our Alhambra Shopping Centre. The first phase of this is opening over the next few days.

“This will reduce pressure on existing healthcare facilities, improve access and quality of care and attract even more visitors to Barnsley town centre.”