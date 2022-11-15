Jump to content

Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’

David Norris’s face was reportedly slashed with makeshift knives from his ‘forehead to his chin’

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 15 November 2022 12:31
Comments
Anger over former Met detective remark on Stephen Lawrence BBC documentary: ‘He ran away and left his mate’

The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports.

David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.

The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety.

David Norris is serving a life sentence for the murder of Stephen Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in London in 1993

(PA)

Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The newspaper said the pair then set upon him with the “shanks” – knives made from razor blades melted into prison toothbrushes – while other inmates looked on.

HMP Dartmoor sources told the newspaper the attack took place just before 8.30am on Sunday. An insider said Norris did not “stand a chance” against the knife-wielding pair.

Recommended

Norris was later said to have been taken to hospital, where doctors said his injuries could amount to permanent disfigurement. He received stitches and was kept in the medical facility overnight.

The two attackers have reportedly been placed into segregation within the prison. Norris – nicknamed “Nozza” – has also been placed into segregation while officers search the cells.

The 18-year-old was murdered in Eltham, southeast London, in 1993

(PA)

It comes a matter of weeks after the murderer was reportedly caught concealing a contraband smartphone which he used to send selfies in his cell to friends outside prison.

At the time, justice secretary Brandon Lewis said he was “furious” that Mr Lawrence’s killer had managed to obtain a phone and break prison rules.

Some five men were arrested in connection with the murder of the 18-year-old in Eltham, southeast London, in 1993.

It took until 2012 before two men, David Norris and Gary Dobson, were given life sentences after being found guilty of murder.

Mr Lawrence was out in Eltham with his friend Duwayne Brooks on 22 April 1993 when they were attacked by a group of white men at a bus stop. Lawrence was stabbed multiple times and managed to run just 100 metres from the scene before he collapsed and died.

A national Stephen Lawrence Day was announced in 2018 by then-prime minister Theresa May to commemorate his life, and is now celebrated every year on 22 April.

Recommended

It comes after a bid to move Norris to an open prison was blocked by former justice secretary Dominic Raab in May over fears he still posed a risk to the public.

Leaked Whatsapp messages to his friends, in which Norris appears to attack Mr Raab for the move, read: “Dom Raab your f***** c*** cos the Nozza is defo home in 2 [years] and High Court now agrees. Get that party sorted girls cos I be there soon.”

