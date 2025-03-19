Minister insists ‘most people’ see need for welfare reform in face of backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around a million people will lose their disability benefits as part of a welfare overhaul, a think tank estimated, as a Government minister insisted “most people” feel the system needs reform.

Social security minister Sir Stephen Timms said he was “pleased” with the response from Labour colleagues in Parliament to the proposed changes, which were announced on Tuesday following weeks of speculation.

The Government faced condemnation from unions, charities and some Labour MPs for making “cruel” and “immoral” cuts and seeking to balance the public finances on the backs of some of the poorest people in society.

The measures are expected to save more than £5 billion-a-year in 2029/30, with changes to eligibility for personal independence payments (Pip) expected to account for the largest proportion of savings.

The Resolution Foundation said the tightening of Pip eligibility would mean between 800,000 and 1.2 million people losing support of between £4,200 and £6,300-per-year by the end of the decade.

Its chief executive Ruth Curtice said some people will endure a “really significant income loss”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Given what they’ve told us about how much they’re planning, the Resolution Foundation estimate it’s around a million people who are losing their entitlement to Pip completely.”

She added: “You can think of £5 billion as small or large, depending on your perspective – getting those from a million individuals means that for those individuals, it’s really significant income loss.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said in Parliament that the package of reforms was necessary to fix a social security system which was “failing the very people it is supposed to help” while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would be “morally bankrupt” not to reform the “fundamentally broken” system.

Sir Stephen told Today the measures would “deal with the big discouragement to work that’s been created by changes in the benefits system over the last 15 years with quite a big financial prize for being declared incapable of ever working”.

There was mixed reaction in the Commons on Tuesday with Labour chairwoman of the Commons Work and Pensions Committee Debbie Abrahams suggesting there are “more compassionate ways to balance the books rather than on the back of sick and disabled people”.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who sits as an independent, warned people could die as a result of the cuts while Labour MP Clive Lewis questioned whether the Government understood the “pain and difficulty that this will cause millions of people”.

But Sir Stephen said he was “pleased with the general response from Labour MPs and others in the House of Commons yesterday”.

He told LBC: “I think most people recognise we do need to reform the system.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility has – prior to the reforms announcements – forecast that spending on health and disability benefits for working-age adults will increase from £48.5 billion in 2023/24 to £75.7 billion in 2029/30.

An impact assessment of the Government’s plans is due to be published alongside the Chancellor’s spring statement next week.

Other changes include scrapping the work capability assessment for universal credit (UC) in 2028 – replacing it with a single assessment under Pip – and consulting on delaying access to the health element of UC until a person is 22.

The proposals also include an above-inflation rise in the standard allowance for universal credit but a cut to the rate paid out for the health element for new claimants.

A £1 billion increase in employment support measures to help disabled and long-term sick people back into work has also been pledged.

Writing in The Times newspaper, Sir Keir pointed to the 2.8 million working age people out of work due to long-term sickness, claiming this was a “damning indictment of the Conservative record” on welfare.

The Prime Minister wrote: “The result is devastating for the public finances. By 2030 we are projected to spend £70 billion-a-year on working-age incapacity and disability benefits alone.

“But more importantly it has wreaked a terrible human cost. Young people shut out of the labour market at a formative age. People with complex long-term conditions, written off by a single assessment.

“People who want to return to work, yet can’t access the support they need. All this is happening at scale and it is indefensible.”

Meanwhile, a disability think tank claimed the savings made by 2030 could be far less than predicted – at £100 million rather than the £5 billion forecast by the Government.

The Disability Policy Centre said its own analysis projects any potential savings “will be offset by a range of unintended costs elsewhere across the system, in particular resulting from the tightening of personal independence payments criteria”.

The organisation said these include “increased pressure on the NHS as some disabled people seek alternative support, a fall in spending from disabled households with less disposable income and additional legal costs from appeals against the cuts”.