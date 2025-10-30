Two disability experts appointed to help lead Government review of major benefit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two disability experts will help to lead the Government’s review of a major benefit aimed at helping disabled people with living costs.

Sir Stephen Timms, a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), suggested disabled people would be placed “at the heart” of the review he is undertaking into personal independent payments (Pip).

Dr Clenton Farquharson and Sharon Brennan have been appointed co-chairs of the Timms Review, which was launched after elements of the Government’s flagship welfare Bill which would restrict eligibility to Pip were scrapped in the summer.

Any changes to Pip have been postponed until after the review takes place, ministers have promised.

Dr Farquharson has more than 25 years’ experience as a national advocate for disability rights, and social justice, according to the DWP.

Ms Brennan meanwhile has expertise as a director of policy and external affairs at National Voices, a coalition of health and care charities, and has advised the Department for Transport on accessibility as a member of the disabled person’s transport advisory committee.

Sir Stephen said: “We’re ensuring disabled people and those with long-term health conditions can access the same opportunities, choices, and chances as everyone else.

“That’s why we’re putting them at the heart of the first ever full review of PIP – making sure it is fair and fit for the future.

“I’m delighted to welcome Dr Clenton Farquharson and Sharon Brennan as the Review’s co-chairs and encourage people with lived experience to apply to be part of this important work.”

Dr Farquharson said: “We have an opportunity to ensure Pip reflects the everyday realities of disabled people’s lives.

“I’m committed to working with my fellow co-chairs and the steering group so this benefit becomes something that empowers rather than frustrates: a system built on dignity, fairness, and trust.”

Ms Brennan said: “As a disabled person myself, I know from experience that disabled people are often disregarded on issues that affect them, so I am delighted that with this Review we will see them leading the conversation.

“The Government’s commitment to co-production of the Review will put the expertise and experience of disabled people at the heart of the important change we’re determined deliver.”

News of the appointments was cautiously welcomed by disability equality charity Scope.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at the charity, said: “Life costs a lot more for disabled people, and Pip is vital. But there are problems which need fixing, such as assessments getting it wrong, and a lack of trust between assessors and disabled people.

“This review will shape the future of Pip for years to come, so getting it right is crucial.

“We welcome the announcement that a group of disabled experts will be ‘at the heart’ of this review, but a lot of good faith has been put in ministers’ commitments to co-produce reforms with disabled people. It’s vital the government keeps this promise.

“We will continue to push for the DWP to listen to the experiences of the millions who rely on Pip to live, and who understand their extra costs better than anyone.”