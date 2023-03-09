Tory MP reported to parliamentary watchdog over alleged lobbying rule breach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior Tory MP has been reported to the parliamentary standards commissioner over claims he lobbied the head of the NHS for a firm which was paying him £1,600 per month.

In a letter to the parliamentary watchdog, chairman of the Labour Party Anneliese Dodds said she was “concerned” about MP Steve Brine’s actions.

Former health minister Mr Brine is now facing calls to step down as chairman of the Commons health committee.

It comes after leaked messages by the Telegraph appeared to show Mr Brine saying he had been “trying for months” to persuade the NHS to hire anaesthetists through the recruitment company Remedium.

Following the referral, Commissioner Daniel Greenberg must now decide whether to investigate further.

If he concludes that Mr Brine did break lobbying rules, then the case will go to a committee of MPs to decide if he should be sanctioned.

In her letter, Ms Dodds said: “I am concerned that Mr Brine stated in February 2021 that he has been trying ‘for months’ to make this contact between the company employing him and NHS England and Department of Health and Social Care officials.”

She added: “Mr Brine took up employment with Remedium in July 2020 at a rate of £1,600 for eight hours of work per month”.

“This would therefore appear to be a direct breach of the rules on lobbying as set out in the Guide to the Rules relating to the Conduct of Members which state that ‘members may not make in approaches to ministers, other members or public officials in return for such payment.

“Nor may they pursue interests which are wholly personal and particular to the member, such as may arise from a profession or occupation outside the House’.”

The details are revealed in leaked Whatsapp messages with former health secretary Matt Hancock published by The Telegraph.

The Liberal Democrats said the disclosure raised “serious questions” about his conduct and called on him to step aside from chairing the health committee while the claims were investigated.

According to the newspaper, Mr Brine contacted Michael Gove, who was then the Cabinet Office minister, in early 2021 during the Covid pandemic, seeking his help after he had tried to raise the issue with NHS England chief executive Simon (now Lord) Stevens.

In a message to Mr Gove, he wrote: “Dear Michael … sorry to raise this but having tried the Department of Health (seemed logical) and the Chief Exec of NHSE (ditto) I am at a loss.

“Long story short, I have been trying for months to help the NHS through a company I am connected with – called ‘Remedium’.

“They have 50 anaesthetists right now who can be in the country and on the ground in the NHS if someone only said let’s us help. They just want to assist and asked me how they might.

“Despite offering this to health and to Simon Stevens I’ve had nothing despite SS telling the press conference last week this is an acute problem, despite the PM telling the Liaison Committee this is his biggest problem etc etc.

“How might I progress this or does the NHS just not need the help?”

On 2 February, Mr Gove forwarded the message to Mr Hancock who replied: “Weird – he hasn’t texted me”. He added a short time later: “This is already in hand. Thanks for pinging on”.

According to the Telegraph, Remedium had been paying Mr Brine £1,600 for eight hours of work each month since July 2020 – an arrangement that continued until the end of December 2021.

Under Parliament’s rules, MPs are not allowed to lobby for any organisation they are being paid by for six months after their last remuneration.

It was a breach of this ban on paid lobbying which led to the resignation of former Tory minister Owen Paterson in 2021.

In addition, under government rules former ministers are banned from using contacts from their time in government to lobby for two years after leaving office.

In response, Mr Brine told the Telegraph: “This was about responding in the national interest to an urgent public call from ministers and the NHS in a national crisis even if, ultimately, it led nowhere let alone secure any business for Remedium.”

However Lib Dem health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said he should immediately step down from the committee to allow an independent investigation to take place.

“He cannot be in post whilst these allegations hang over his head,” she said.

“These messages suggest Steve Brine was desperate to help his corporate employers whilst the country was pulling together during a pandemic, and leaves him with serious questions to answer.

“Frankly, the whole thing stinks. Rishi Sunak should launch an independent investigation into this damning evidence immediately.”

The Independent has approached Mr Brine for a comment.