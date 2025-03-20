Crongton creator Alex Wheatle dies aged 62 after prostate cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Wheatle, who wrote a string of books about life on London’s streets for young black men including the Crongton series, has died at the age of 62 after having prostate cancer.

The author, who was known as the “Brixton Bard”, was diagnosed with the condition in 2023, and campaigned for awareness of the cancer.

Born on January 3 1963, Wheatle grew up in children’s homes and began by writing lyrics then progressed to poetry, short stories and novels.

He was also known for being part of the 1981 Brixton riot – which saw him being sent to prison, and inspired Sir Steve McQueen to direct the film Alex Wheatle about the writer’s life for the anthology series Small Axe.

Wheatle would later contribute to the BBC programme Battle For Brixton, and put out the fiction book East Of Acre Lane about the events.

His first novel, Brixton Rock, about a troubled London teenager getting to grips with finding his family, was published in 1999.

Wheatle’s A Crongton Story series, about children growing up on a council estate and facing gang wars and other struggles, has been made into the upcoming BBC show Crongton – set to begin airing on Monday.

His family posted on his Instagram, saying: “It is with great sadness to inform you that Alex Wheatle our ‘Brixton Bard’ sadly passed away on Sunday March 16 2025 after his fight with Prostate Cancer.

“Alex has 26 years of legacy for you all to continue and enjoy by reading his novels, watch again the self-titled episode Alex Wheatle from the Small Axe TV series and also watch the new upcoming Crongton TV series as he looks over us in spirit.

“Alex’s family would like to thank you all for your support over the years in his work and we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Author Dorothy Koomson, known for the novel and TV drama The Ice Cream Girls, wrote on Instagram that she was “heartbroken”.

She added: “He was a wonderful person and writer. A brilliant and empathetic human being. He leaves an incredible legacy. Lots of love to those who were closest to him. Rest in peace and glory, Alex.”

Fellow Prostate Cancer UK supporter and actor Colin McFarlane said he was “shocked and saddened”.

He added: “Sadly, tragic deaths like these are all too common. We’re losing far too many beloved Dads, brothers, sons, and friends to the most common cancer in men, simply because too many are diagnosed too late – and the situation is at its worst when it comes to black men.

“On several occasions when I met Alex, we talked about the desperate need for a national screening programme, and for GPs to be empowered to reach out and speak to black men about their higher risk and their right to a PSA blood test.

“Prostate cancer is curable if it is diagnosed earlier, and one day I hope we can stop losing brilliant men like Alex to this disease.”

Wheatle joined Prostate Cancer UK in calling for the Government to overhaul NHS guidelines to allow GPs to proactively start conversations with black men about their increased risk of prostate cancer and their options for a quick and simple PSA blood test from the age of 45.

Keith Morgan, associate director of Black Health Equity at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alex Wheatle MBE.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the thousands he inspired through his work and activism.

“His book East Of Acre Lane had a big impact on me growing up as a young man in London, and his powerful words will live on to inspire the next generation.

“I’m proud to have worked with him later in life as he used his platform, and his own shocking late-stage diagnosis, to raise vital awareness of prostate cancer and campaign for change.”

He added that one in four “black men will get prostate cancer, double the risk of other men”, and said that men like Wheatle “are dying twice as much from a cancer that is treatable if caught early”.

When he received his honour in 2008 for services to literature, Wheatle said: “I know some people might say the MBE’s got ’empire’ on it, but there is no British empire any more.

“But more importantly, it shows young kids coming up that they can achieve and you can be successful.”

On Instagram, publisher Hachette Children’s Group said they were “incredibly saddened”, and added that he “leaves behind a legacy of rich and powerful” stories.

“We are extremely proud at Hachette Children’s Group to publish Alex’s acclaimed and award-winning Crongton series,” the statement also said.

“He will be remembered for his astonishing creative talent, enormous generosity to other writers and his ability to bring joy to any room.

“We will miss him very much and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”