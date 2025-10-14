Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Labour cabinet minister has criticised a mosque for banning women and girls over the age of 12 from participating in a charity fun run.

Housing secretary Steve Reed said the controversial entry requirements were “inappropriate” and it was wrong that woman were barred from an activity that men were allowed to participate in.

Organised by the East London Mosque, the annual event saw over a thousand runners participate in Victoria Park on Sunday. Despite being described as “family friendly” and “inclusive”, the participation was only open to men, boys of all ages and girls under the age of 12.

The Muslim Charity Run faces accusations it has breached the Equality Act, which it vehemently denies.

Asked on Sky News, Mr Reed said: “I saw the reports and it just sounds inappropriate to me.

Steve Reed said the ban was ‘absolutely wrong’ (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We should not be banning women from taking part in fun runs in public parks in this country. I don’t fully understand whether it did or didn’t break the law, that would be for others to look at, but it sounds absolutely wrong to me.”

When asked if action could be taken against the mosque, he responded: “We have an equalities watchdog and I’m sure they’ll be looking at this case and if there are problems with the way the mosque has acted, you expect there will be an intervention.

“You can’t have women being barred from doing things in public that men are able to do, that strikes me as absolutely wrong and certainly isn’t in line with the expectations British people would have.”

The chief executive of the Muslim Women’s Network UK, Baroness Gohir OBE said that the organisers were “likely” in breach of the Equality Act because they had excluded women.

Human rights campaigner Aisha Ali-Khan also wrote on social media: “It’s wrong for the East London Mosque to ban women and girls over 12 years old from taking part in their annual park run. Being healthy and fit is a big part of Islam for all Muslims, not just the men!.”

East London Mosque denied claims that the event breached equality legislation, with a spokesperson telling The Times: “The suggestion that our event breaches the Equality Act is entirely incorrect.

“Single-gender sporting events are lawful under Section 195 and Schedule 23 of the Act, and are common across the UK, including the Women’s Run Series, Nike Women’s 10K, and gender-segregated swimming sessions at Orthodox Jewish facilities like Manchester Jewish Community Centre.

“The Muslim Charity Run operates under the same legal framework as these established events.”