Reed’s claims about Scottish water pollution could have misled public – watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Housing Secretary has been urged to apologise for claims he made about water pollution in Scotland after the statistics watchdog said they “run the risk of misleading the public”.

During his time as environment secretary, Steve Reed repeatedly claimed Scotland’s water quality and pollution was worse than that of England.

After being reported to the UK Statistics Authority by SNP MP Seamus Logan, Mr Reed’s comments have been rebuffed.

The minister made the claims during interviews, in the Commons and on social media, saying in a letter to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn there were “35.8 incidents per 10,000km of sewer in Scotland versus 35.4 incidents per 10,000km of sewer in England and Wales reported in 2023-24”.

But the watchdog said the claims did not match up.

In a letter, chairwoman of the regulation committee at the authority Professor Dame Carol Propper told Mr Logan: “In brief, we consider that these statements lacked enough transparency about their sources to be verified, and that the broad evidence did not support them.

“Without appropriate discussion of the limitations of some of the more specific figures quoted, they run the risk of misleading the public.

“The authority expects that ministers take care to avoid using data that is overly selective or missing appropriate context.

“Based on the statements made without discussion of their context, sources, and limitations, there is the potential for people to be misled about English and Scottish water quality and infrastructure.

“As former chairs have said, omitting this kind of information can damage public trust in the data, so we encourage those speaking on behalf of Government to ensure statistical statements are presented clearly and transparently, in a way that supports public understanding.”

The SNP have called on Mr Reed to apologise.

“This is an utter embarrassment for Steve Reed in what was a completely transparent attempt to undermine the good name of Scotland’s world renowned water supply – his claims belong in the sewer,” Mr Logan said.

“Sewage Steve took to social media and to the broadcast sofas to slander Scotland’s water, but these fresh revelations mean it’s time for him to treat the independent stats body with respect and come clean on his wild accusations.

“If rotten Reed comes forward and apologises then it’s water under the bridge – anything less and he’ll be in deep water with the UK Statistics Authority.

“Scotland has fresh water in abundance and with England projected to suffer desperate water shortages in years to come, it would be wise for Mr Reed and his cronies to treat us with a bit more respect.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.