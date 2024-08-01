Steve Wright: What is peritonitis and how can it kill?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

DJ Steve Wright died from acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer, according to his death certificate.

The Radio 2 DJ, one of the most familiar voices on the airwaves in the UK, died at the age of 69 in February.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Wright’s death at a flat in the Marylebone area of central London “was unexpected, but is not being treated as suspicious”.

Wright first joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show and held various positions including an afternoon show and a breakfast show at the station.

He had a stint at commercial radio before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs and three years later presented Steve Wright In The Afternoon every weekday on Radio 2.

Wright stepped down in September 2022, replaced by Scott Mills in a schedule shake-up, but Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.

Michael Ball has since replaced Wright as the host of a Sunday love songs show, which has been retitled Love Songs With Michael Ball.

Steve Wright’s death certificate says he died from acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer (Alamy/PA)

What is a peptic ulcer?

Peptic ulcers are sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach or upper portion of the small intestine.

If they occur on the inside of the stomach, they are known as gastric ulcers.

The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are widely used to relieve pain or reduce inflammation.

What are the symptoms?

Some people with these ulcers experience no symptoms, while others suffer burning stomach pain, a feeling of fullness or bloating, burping, heartburn and nausea.

A rare complication of stomach ulcers is when the lining of the stomach splits open, known as perforation.

What is peritonitis?

Peritonitis is an infection of the lining of the abdomen. It can occur if an ulcer perforates.

This can be very dangerous because the perforation enables bacteria in the stomach to escape, where it then infects the lining of the abdomen.

Symptoms of peritonitis include pain in the stomach, a very high temperature, rapid heartbeat and being unable to pee or peeing much less than normal.

Can peritonitis be treated?

Peritonitis can range from mild to severe but it is usually always regarded as a medical emergency owing to the fact is often caused by infection.

If the infection is not treated quickly, it can spread around the body and become life-threatening.

Treatment usually involves intravenous antibiotics for any bacterial infection, plus medication for pain.

Depending on the source of infection, people may also need surgery to remove infected organs or tissue.