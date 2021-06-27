Police swoop on ongoing illegal rave in Sussex

Police have attended an illegal rave in West Sussex, after reports of a crowd of possibly thousands of people dancing and listening to music in a field.

Sussex police are “responding to a large unlicensed music event” in the Steyning area, in what they have called an ongoing matter.

An air ambulance has been spotted in attendance in the area while early reports have said that about 2,000 people attended the rave, which started on Saturday. Under current coronavirus restrictions, gatherings must not exceed 30 people.

Images taken on the Bostal Road show hundreds of attendees’ cars were parked up, with some of the vehicles blocking the entrance to a field in the area.

As officers responded to the calls, road closures were put in place in the area, and the police dispersed those who attended.

A “significant number” of officers attended, according to Sussex Police, and three arrests were made for drink and drug-driving offences.

Anyone planning on attending the event is warned not to travel to the site, and officers will be taking action against those found doing so. Dozens of police vans alongside paramedics have been seen at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.

“We have a significant number of officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.

“This is an ongoing matter and we thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time.”