Safari park chimps join hunt for Easter eggs designed by school children

Chimps at a safari park have taken part in an Easter egg hunt as part of a project educating children about animal care.

Primates living at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling hunted eggs made from papier-mache by primary school children.

Pupils from Kincardine-in-Menteith and Doune primaries created the eggs as part of an enrichment project designed to stimulate the chimps’ curiosity and problem-solving skills.

The eggs were later filled with healthy treats for the chimps to discover.

The project aimed to foster a deeper connection between children and nature, while also highlighting the importance of good animal care.

Pupils gained first-hand experience with animal enrichment – an essential aspect of welfare that keeps animals mentally stimulated and physically active.

The children decorated their eggs with bright colours, natural materials, and even special messages for the chimps.

Education team leader Claire Herbst said: “The relationship between people and wildlife is so important, and projects like this help to inspire the next generation of conservationists.

“It’s wonderful to see young minds getting involved in enrichment, understanding how we care for our animals, and experiencing the joy of giving something back to nature.

“It has been fantastic to see the children’s creativity come to life, and the chimps certainly enjoyed their Easter egg hunt thanks to their hard work.”

The eggs were placed on Chimp Island and the animals had to forage for, shake, and tear open the colourful creations to reveal the hidden treats.

A spokesperson for the park said: “Blair Drummond Safari Park is committed to creating opportunities for schools and local communities to engage with wildlife in meaningful ways.

“The park extends its gratitude to the participating schools for their enthusiasm and creativity and looks forward to collaborating on future conservation education projects.”